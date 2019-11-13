‘State of Lung Cancer’ report shows Utah has lowest rate of new cases in U.S.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Utah has the lowest rate of new lung cancer cases in the country, according to a newly released report from the American Lung Association.

But the Beehive State also has one of the lowest rates of screenings among those who qualify, just 2.5 percent.

The "State of Lung Cancer" report for 2019 estimates 780 Utah residents will be diagnosed with lung cancer in 2019.

Nationally the report revealed a positive trend in the survival rate of those with lung cancer, going from 17.2 percent a decade ago to 21.7 percent now. Utah's survival rate for lung cancer is 21.4 percent.

“While we celebrate that more Americans than ever are surviving lung cancer, it remains the leading cause of cancer deaths among men and women, and much more must be done in Utah to prevent the disease and support families,” said JoAnna Strother, advocacy director for the American Lung Association in Utah.

Lung cancer is often deadly because it is not detected until the late stages, after the disease has spread. The report states lung cancer screening for early detection is the key, as lung cancer is often treatable with surgery before it spreads.

“Screening is a powerful tool to save lives,” Strother said. “Yet we’re only seeing a fraction of those who qualify actually getting screened, even though screening can reduce the lung cancer death rate by up to 20 percent.”

A press release from the American Lung Association in Utah outlined the key findings from the 2019 report: