Semitrailer hauling granite slabs overturns in Spanish Fork

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A semitrailer rollover is causing a backup in Spanish Fork Wednesday.

The Utah Highway Patrol reports a semitrailer hauling granite slabs overturned at the southbound I-15 interchange to eastbound U.S. Highway 6.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, the crash has forced officials to close the right lane of the interchange.

No one was injured in the crash.