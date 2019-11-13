× Jon Huntsman Jr. expected to announce entry into 2020 governor’s race

SALT LAKE CITY—Former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman Jr. is expected to announce Thursday that he will run once again for governor in 2020, multiple sources tell FOX 13.

Huntsman will be in Cedar City at Southern Utah University, where he is expected to make an announcement. The news was first reported by the political website, UtahPolicy.com.

Huntsman was governor of Utah from 2005 until 2009 when he resigned to become the United States ambassador of China. He then left the post to run for president of the United States in 2012. Huntsman, who most recently was the U.S ambassador to Russia, moved back to Utah in early October.

When Huntsman first left his post in 2009, his then-Lt. Governor Gary Herbert was elevated to governor. Gov. Herbert has signaled his support for his lieutenant, Spencer Cox, who is seeking the GOP nomination.

Huntsman will be joining a heavy Republican field in the race for Utah governor. Besides Cox, those running for the GOP nomination include businessman Jeff Burningham and Salt Lake County Councilwoman Aimee Winder Newton. Others considered to be running for the seat include Attorney General Sean Reyes, former Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes, retiring Rep. Rob Bishop, real estate executive Thomas Wright and businessman Spence Eccles.