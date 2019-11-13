× Gas leak prompts evacuation of the Cathedral of the Madeleine

SALT LAKE CITY— A gas leak in the 400 east block of South Temple has caused the evacuation of the Cathedral of the Madeleine as a precaution, according to Salt Lake City Police Department.

Salt Lake City Fire Department is investigating the scene.

Dana Peterson Sr. Communications Director with Dominion Energy says a contractor bored into an underground gas line, causing the leak. Peterson says that crews are on scene and having some difficulties pinpointing exactly where the leak is coming from.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story. Stay with Fox 13 for the latest updates.