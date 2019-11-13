LIVE: Top US diplomats testify in first public hearing for impeachment investigation into President Trump.

Cedar City Police identify victim in fatal officer-involved shooting

Posted 12:13 pm, November 13, 2019, by , Updated at 12:14PM, November 13, 2019

Officer-involved shooting near Harrisville.

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Cedar City Police have released new details on a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred Monday afternoon.

According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call from a woman who reported that her husband, 56-year-old James Aubrey Sr., was threatening her, her adult son and law enforcement.

Cedar City officers responded to the home, near 820 S and Sunset Dr., around 1 p.m.

Police commanded the suspect to come forward and keep his hands visible, but the suspect instead approached them while pointing a handgun in their direction, a news release from Iron County Sheriff’s Office said.

An officer who is an eight-year veteran fired three rounds at Aubrey, and police then immediately began lifesaving efforts. Medical responders pronounced Aubrey dead at the scene.

No officers were injured. he Iron/Garfield/Beaver Critical Incident Task Force is investigating the incident and the officer who fired the rounds has been placed on paid administrative leave.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.