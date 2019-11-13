× Cedar City Police identify victim in fatal officer-involved shooting

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Cedar City Police have released new details on a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred Monday afternoon.

According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call from a woman who reported that her husband, 56-year-old James Aubrey Sr., was threatening her, her adult son and law enforcement.

Cedar City officers responded to the home, near 820 S and Sunset Dr., around 1 p.m.

Police commanded the suspect to come forward and keep his hands visible, but the suspect instead approached them while pointing a handgun in their direction, a news release from Iron County Sheriff’s Office said.

An officer who is an eight-year veteran fired three rounds at Aubrey, and police then immediately began lifesaving efforts. Medical responders pronounced Aubrey dead at the scene.

No officers were injured. he Iron/Garfield/Beaver Critical Incident Task Force is investigating the incident and the officer who fired the rounds has been placed on paid administrative leave.