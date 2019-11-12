Why you should fill your net with garbage next time you go fishing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Why would you want to fill your fishing net with with garbage on your way out from a fishing trip? Fish for Garbage stopped by to explain their mission, and how you can enjoy fun festivities at their upcoming fundraiser.

Here's what Fish for Garbage representatives Lexi Kaili and Shane Grimes had to say:

"We are excited to invite you to our 1st Annual Fundraiser on November 16 at Uinta Brewing Company. Uinta has been one of our generous on-going sponsors since our first event five years ago. Join us for food, beer, music, activities, and a silent auction as we celebrate the successes of 2019!

Online tickets are $40; $50 at the door and include two beer vouchers (the discounted tickets are available until Nov. 15, 2019 at midnight). If you have any questions or would like to donate a silent auction item, contact us at info@fishforgarbage.org.

We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and can offer you a tax-exempt receipt.

Our mission is to provide opportunities for civic engagement and stewardship of waterways by hosting cleanups, educating about the harmful effects of riparian trash as pollution, and demonstrating the need for healthy ecosystem services.

Our goals are to promote 'Leave No Trace' principles, especially when recreating near a waterway, by encouraging anglers to fill their net with garbage when walking out of a fishing destination. We also want to generate awareness of riparian pollution and the harmful effects on water quality, wildlife and people.

Originally formed in 2014 by a group of anglers and outdoor enthusiasts, our organization grew out of a mindset to protect our rivers, restore damaged waterways, and provide a legacy of clean water for the next generation."

Find more info at fishforgarbage.com.