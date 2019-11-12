Stretch of Main Street reopens in Salt Lake City after burning semitrailers cause closure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY – Main Street has reopened after a fire that broke out among several semitrailers early Tuesday morning.

The fire broke around 4 a.m., and was under control by around 5 a.m.

Main Street was closed between 1700 South and 1800 South, but reopened as of about 7:45 a.m.

Division Chief Ryan Mellor of Salt Lake City Fire said it was dispatched as a house fire and they arrived to find semitrailers burning.

“It came in that we had several trailers that caught fire, at least two of them, and it also came in that there was a structure, there may have been a structure, the situation is pretty fluid right now, and we are trying to find out exactly what all has burned,” he said.

Power lines in the area made it harder to fight the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause has not yet been determined.

