Simple message from one woman to Supreme Court: ‘Utah is my home’

SALT LAKE CITY — By almost any measure, Ciriac Alvarez is a model citizen. The former Highland High School senior class president is a University of Utah graduate working as a child advocate in a respected nonprofit organization and dreaming of a career as a lawyer someday.

The only thing missing for her to be a model citizen is that she’s not a citizen.

She moved to Salt Lake City from Mexico when she was five and has known it as home ever since.

“I own a car. I have an apartment, and I'm just like any other 24 years old except I have DACA so I have to renew my worker's permit every two years,” said Alvarez.

Alvarez spent Tuesday on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court showing her opposition to President Donald Trump’s decision to end DACA, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.