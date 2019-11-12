See a holiday classic with an original new spin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This holiday performance is inspired by the Dr. Seuss story of 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas'. But, it's a completely original spin on the old classic and the entire story is told through dance!

The performance is by Natalie's Performing Arts (NPA), a charitable nonprofit organization that is all-inclusive to the community. They allow every child who auditions to be a part of the show!

The holiday production is not only fun for everyone involved, but it also gives back! NPA always features a charity or organization to raise money for. This year it is Donor Connect, an organization that facilitates, coordinates, registers, and advocates for donors and donor families in the Mountain West.

All proceeds after production costs will go straight to Donor Connect.... so buying tickets is the best way to help! You can do that through: nataliesperformingarts.com.

The shows are November 15 at 7:00 pm, and November 16 at 10:00 am and 7:00 pm at the Weber State Browning Theater.