The Aerialympics National Championship is in Salt Lake City this weekend, and Tuesday Budah got a sneak peek at some of the high-flying events.

The National Championship will be held at the Salt Palace in Salt Lake City November 15-17, click here for more information.

Budah spent the morning with several athletes at Kairos Fitness in Centerville, see the videos for a look at the events on offer.