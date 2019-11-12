Mild weather continues in Utah Tuesday, air quality expected to worsen this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Temperatures are colder Tuesday morning than they were Monday, but afternoon highs are expected to catch back up to yesterday's.

Tuesday brings very mild weather, a trend expected to continue through the work week.

Several counties have yellow, or "moderate", air quality in the forecast for the next few days, view the forecast for your area on the Department of Environmental Quality's page.

Temperatures should warm up again for the second half of the week.

Weak storms will brush by to our north over the next few days, but those storms won't bring much more than clouds off and on to northern Utah.

The inversion will re-strengthen and air quality will decrease this week.

