× Lockdown lifted at Matheson Jr. High after report of suspicious person

UPDATE: Granite School District said as of 8:37 a.m. the lockdown has been lifted.

No further details about the original suspicious person call were released.

Previous story continues below:

MAGNA, Utah — Matheson Jr. High is on lockdown Tuesday morning as a precautionary measure after a report of a suspicious person on campus.

Granite School District tweeted about the lockdown around 8 a.m., saying there is no direct threat associated with the incident.

The district states a suspicious person was seen on campus and reported to police.

“The protocol is precautionary to ensure student safety,” the district stated. “Please do not call the school or your student or come to campus during the protocol.”

Authorities will search the building and notify parents when the lockdown protocol is lifted.