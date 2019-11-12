Many high-paying jobs require an apprenticeship; how Natl. Apprenticeship Week gets you started fast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Utah is celebrating a recent growth of apprenticeship programs during National Apprenticeship Week from Nov. 11-17, 2019, including an Apprenticeship Job Fair on Nov. 13.

In the 2019 legislative session, a Commissioner of Apprenticeship Programs was created, the first in the nation, and available industries for apprenticeships continue to expand.

We were joined by the Commissioner herself, Melisa Stark.

Melisa shared some of the changes we've seen in apprenticeships:

"A new commissioner of apprenticeships was appointed-- the first in the country!

New partnerships and opportunities have been created across the state.

We are seeing more diversity in available industries i.e. IT, healthcare, manufacturing."

Melisa also shared why someone would choose an apprenticeship:

"As a job seeker, it's an opportunity to 'earn as you learn.' On average, individuals earn $300,000 more over their career after completing an apprenticeship than others in the same field.

For employers, it's an opportunity to train and create their own pipeline of qualified and highly trained employees. This reduces turnover rates, increases productivity and lowers the cost of recruitment allowing people's businesses to grow and thrive."

Justin Prescott of JD Machines, who sits on the apprenticeship committee, said he loves to take on apprentices, and spoke about the benefits of doing an apprenticeship, and how lucrative it can be for those seeking a career in specific fields.

Melisa said people can learn more about apprenticeships by:

"Come to the apprenticeship job fair! Meet with employers and training providers to learn more and apply for positions."

The job fair features 35 employers, and resource providers.

It happens Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the SLCC Westpointe Workforce Training & Education Center in Salt Lake City (1060 N Flyer Way in Salt Lake City).

Learn more at jobs.utah.gov/apprenticeship.