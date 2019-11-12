× Man arrested for firing shots outside Stansbury Park gym, pointing gun at patron

STANSBURY PARK, Utah — A man was arrested Tuesday morning after police say he fired gunshots outside a gym and pointed a gun at one of the patrons.

According to the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office, people inside Anytime Fitness in Stansbury Park heard gunshots outside the building around 4:40 a.m.

Lance Colby Milner, 34, then reportedly pointed a handgun at a person inside, who disarmed Milner. An off-duty deputy was arriving at the gym at the same time and took Milner into custody.

According to the arrest report, Milner was acting strangely when interviewed by deputies — saying he was shooting at a female who had “popped up in the backseat of his vehicle” and was chasing him, but deputies found no sign of another person. He then admitted that he may have had some bad methamphetamine.

Police did find empty casings outside the gym.

Milner was booked on suspicion of aggravated assault, possession of a deadly weapon with intent to assault, carrying a dangerous weapon under the influence of alcohol/drugs, illegal discharge of a firearm, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.