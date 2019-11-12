Here’s one thing that you can have in your trunk to get unstuck this winter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Don’t let yourself be caught off guard in adverse driving conditions.

Whether it's snow during the coming winter months, or sand or mud, the Utah makers of TreadReady say their straps will give you peace of mind, because they help you get unstuck from any situation.

Owners Jamis and Sarah Leeper joined us to show just how easy it is to use TreadReady. They even enlisted their daughters (Samara 11, Lilah, 9, Hazel 8, and Millie, 4) to demonstrate their product.

If you don't have a TreadReady, they also offered tips on how you can get free from being stuck. They recommend taking your floor mats out of your car and putting them under your tires for traction to get out of the snow. But remember -- don't just hit the gas!

TreadReady is offering 13 percent off for the first 130 people to purchase from the website: treadready.com with the code FOX13.

Call 1-866-TREADREADY for more information.