Firefighter hurt in commercial fire in Marriott-Slaterville

MARRIOTT-SLATERVILLE, Utah — A firefighter suffered a cut on his arm and another person suffered a burn injury in a fire in an industrial area of Weber County Tuesday morning.

According to Weber Fire District, an RV caught fire next to an industrial building at 1527 S 1100 W.

Two people were inside the building and made it out safely, a spokeswoman for Weber Fire District said.

The person who suffered the burn injury was associated with the RV, the spokeswoman said, but no further details were immediately available.

The fire also caused minor damage on the outside of two other nearby buildings.

Firefighters with Weber, Ogden, Riverdale, Roy, South Ogden, Northview, South Weber and Plain City responded.

