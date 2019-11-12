Disney+ experiencing connection errors on launch day

If you’re having problems connecting to Disney+ on launch day, don’t worry, it’s not just you.

The new streaming service went live in the early hours of November 12th and users are reporting seeing the error message ‘Unable to connect to Disney+’ across the U.S.

Not everyone seems to be running into this error, but reports came flooding in across Twitter and other social media throughout Tuesday morning.

In true Disney style, the error message features Ralph and Vanellope from the Wreck-It Ralph movie franchise (pictured above).

Disney+ Help addressed the issue on Twitter, saying: “The consumer demand for Disney+ has exceeded our high expectations. We are working to quickly resolve the current user issue. We appreciate your patience.”

Ahead of launch day, Disney said it ran a test of the new streaming service in The Netherlands.

If you haven’t already, you can sign up for a free trial of Disney+, but be warned, it only lasts for a week and will charge you $6.99 if you fail to cancel the subscription before the week is up.