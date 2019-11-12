‘Difficult Blessings’ author shared how to triumph during times of tragedy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lori Heaton wrote the book, Difficult Blessings about her daughter named Maddie, who suffered a diagnosis of an incurable disease at the age of four.

Lori says her daughter inspired her to see life as a survivor, not a victim.

Lori says, "Remind yourself often and everyday to be happy."

Difficult Blessings book-signing by author Lori Heaton

Monday November 25, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m.

At Barnes & Noble in Farmington (238 North Union Avenue)

Find more info about Difficult Blessings on Facebook here.

The author would also like to raise awareness about and funds for Pulmonary Hypertension, so feel free to support her by donating to the fundraiser on her Facebook page.