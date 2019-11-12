A cake recipe perfect for Thanksgiving, and one that would make Rainbow Brite proud

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Perhaps you are hosting a holiday dinner this year, or you just want to add more desserts to your culinary toolbox, but we feel like we can never learn enough ways to satisfy our sweet tooth! So we invited former restaurant owner, Toni Jorgensen, on to share her favorite cake recipes. She shared one that would go perfectly with Thanksgiving dinner, a festive Pumpkin Spice Cake, and one that many would call a birthday staple, Confetti Cake. Here are the recipes:

Spice Cake

3 ingredients

2 eggs

15 ounces pumpkin

1 spice cake mix

Cook 25-30 min in a round cake pan, or square brownie pan.

Confetti Cake

Box mix or:

2 1/4 cup flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon table salt

3/4 cup unsalted butter

11/2 cup white sugar

3 large eggs

1 1/3 cup milk

Food coloring for the different rainbow for each small cake

Pour in small cake pans, 4-inch rounds (four of them).

Cook 14 min.

Butter cream frosting

8 ounces of butter

16 ounces of cream cheese

32 ounces of confection sugar

Soften butter.

Add creme cheese to the butter and mix with hand mixer.

Then gradually add the confection sugar a cup at a time.

Find more from Toni on Instagram here.