× Silver Alert canceled after missing Spanish Fork man found safe in Orem

UPDATE: The missing man has been found and is in good condition.

Spanish Fork Police said just after 8 a.m. that William Dean Mcintyre was found in good condition in the Orem area.

Previous story continues below:

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 73-year-old man who left a nursing home in Spanish Fork Sunday.

Authorities are looking for William Dean Mcintyre.

The man stands 5’10” and weighs 200 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. Authorities have not yet provided a photo of the man.

Mcintyre was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Spanish Fork Nursing and Rehab, 151 East Center Street in Spanish Fork.

Authorities said the man took a Lyft from the facility and hasn’t returned.

Anyone who sees the man should contact police.