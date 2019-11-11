Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Todd Leonard, Utah Valley University Culinary Institute Professor, and student Ali Durham joined us with a recipe perfect for fall!

Tomato Bisque with Fresh Pulled Mozzarella, Garlic Pesto Crostini and Balsamic Glaze.

Roasted Tomato Bisque

Recipe By :Chef Todd C. Leonard CEC

Serving Size : 128 Preparation Time :2:30

Amount Measure Ingredient -- Preparation Method

1/2 pound whole butter

6 each yellow onions -- large diced

1 head celery -- large diced

6 each carrots -- peeled, cleaned and diced

1 cup garlic -- minced

1 cup shallots -- minced

1/2 cup Italian seasoning

3 cups red wine -- to deglaze

2 cans #10 diced tomato

2 cans #10 tomato puree

1 can #10 chili sauce

4 gallons vegetable stock

2 gallons heavy cream

1 cup balsamic vinegar

1/2 cup kosher salt -- to taste

2 tablespoons black pepper -- to taste

Cut and prepare mirpoix and other ingredients as recipe directs

Sweat the mirpoix with the butter, garlic, shallots, and Italian seasoning until starting to brown.

Deglaze with the red wine and reduce the wine.

Add the grilled tomatoes, canned tomatoes and reduce.

Add the puree and chili sauce and stir well.

Add the vegetable stock, stir well and bring to a simmer.

Reduce the soup until thick and hearty, make sure veggies are cooked soft

Puree the soup with the bur mixer until smooth.

Add the cream and continue to mix while adding the balsamic, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper.

Taste and adjust the seasoning as needed.

NOTES : Garnish this soup with a pesto crostini or herbed creme freche and balsamic reduction or chopped fresh herbs.

To make this soup spicy add either 2 tablespoons chipotle puree or 3 roasted jalapenos.

Add 2-3 fire roasted tomatoes from the grill to flavor the soup, add in the beginning to steep the roasted toms well.

For more information please visit: uvu.edu.