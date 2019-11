× Provo Police trying to locate missing woman and boy

PROVO, Utah — Provo Police hope someone can help them locate a missing 7-year-old boy and 37-year-old woman.

A Provo PD spokeswoman told FOX 13 that Jordana Murray had been babysitting Victor Rosas Mendoza on Sunday and failed to return Victor to his mother Sunday night.

No one has heard from Murray or Victor.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact Provo Police at 801-852-6210 or email nudpaix@provo.org