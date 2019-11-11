Notorious Utah killer Ron Lafferty dies in prison of natural causes

SALT LAKE CITY — Notorious killer Ron Lafferty has died in prison of natural causes, the Utah Department of Corrections announced.

Lafferty was facing a firing squad execution for the 1984 murders of his sister-in-law, Brenda Lafferty, and her infant daughter, Erica.

Ron Lafferty and his brother, Dan, were convicted of slitting their throats. Lafferty, who had been excommunicated from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, formed a group called the “School of the Prophets” and claimed to have received revelations from God.

The Laffertys claimed to have been commanded by God to kill Brenda and Erica Lafferty. Ron Lafferty was sentenced to death and had chosen to be executed by firing squad; Dan Lafferty is serving a life sentence in the Utah State Prison.

Ron Lafferty had spent the past 34 years on death row. A recent prison mugshot provided to FOX 13 under a public records request showed him in what appeared to be a hospital bed. However, the Utah Department of Corrections declined to comment about his health except to say he had not left the prison grounds.

Lafferty was in the midst of appealing his pending execution to the U.S. Supreme Court. His attorney, Dale Baich, did not immediately have a comment on his client’s passing. Corrections officials also declined to comment.

The Utah Attorney General’s Office did not immediately have a comment on Monday.

