Most Utahns can expect sunny weather for Veterans Day

SALT LAKE CITY – It will be sunny for much of Utah on Veterans Day, with temperatures dropping slightly from where they were over the weekend.

Many areas of northern Utah can expect highs in the mid 50s.

Air quality, which has been in the yellow or “moderate” for many areas, is expected to improve Monday.

However, it will worsen again as the inversion re-strengthens this week.

View air quality information for your area by visiting the Department of Environmental Quality’s forecast page.

High pressure will build over Utah, gradually warming up temperatures this week until they are above average again.

A few weather systems should brush by later this week, and they will bring in a few clouds but not much else. There are no storms in the immediate forecast.