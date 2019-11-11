Master Muffler is giving away cars this holiday season! Nominate a family or individual who could use a boost this holiday season.

Master Muffler is proud to announce their 4th Annual Christmas Car Giveaway!

Each year, Master Muffler donates a handful of vehicles to a family or individual in need in the surrounding community. To enact this program, our expert mechanics have donated their time and effort to restore these vehicles to top-notch working condition.

To nominate a family or individual in need who could use some community spirit this holiday season visit:

https://mastermuffler.net/christmas-giveaway/

and let us know. We are also accepting donation to help purchase presents, food and gas for the recipients. No funds will be used for the purchase of vehicles or repairs. For complete rules, click here.