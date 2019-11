Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Melissa Fitzgerald, former "West Wing" star turned “actorvist,” is urging others to support programs such as veterans treatment court, that offers a therapeutic alternative to incarceration for eligible veterans. She is a senior director for Justice For Vets, a division of the National Association of Drug Court Professionals.

For more information about Justice For Vets head over to https://justiceforvets.org/about/