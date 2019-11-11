× Father killed, 6-year-old son uninjured after ATV crash in Cache County

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — A man died in an ATV crash Sunday while riding with his 6-year-old son, who was not injured.

Lt. Eric Stucki of Utah State Parks and Recreation said the crash occurred Sunday evening on the Shoshone trail system between Logan Canyon and Blacksmith Fork Canyon.

A group of people were riding ATVs in the area when a 36-year-old man riding with his 6-year-old son got ahead of the group.

It’s unclear exactly how the man crashed, but the vehicle went over an embankment and down about 30 feet. Other members of the group came upon the crash after it happened.

The man suffered fatal head injuries after he impacted a rock during the crash. The 6-year-old was not harmed.

Both were wearing helmets.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.