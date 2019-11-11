Dramatic video shows plane slide off runway at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport due to icy conditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A plane slid off a runway Monday morning at O'Hare International Airport.

The incident was reported around 8 a.m.

According to American Airlines, American Eagle flight 4125 slid off the runway due to icy conditions. All 38 passengers and three crew members were removed from the aircraft and transported safely back to the terminal.

The Chicago Fire Department confirmed no one was injured and that the situation is secured.

As of 8 a.m., 189 flights were canceled at O'Hare International Airport while 93 flights were canceled at Midway International Airport due to snowy weather conditions.

Video in player above provided by Joseph Lian.