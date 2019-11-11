Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bling Fling is the biggest shopping extravaganza of the year.

Bling = jewelry, purses, scarves and belts. There will be a fine jewelry section with gold, silver, pearls and other fine jewelry. There will also be both brand name designer purses and other bags, beads and baubles.

Bling Fling is a fundraiser for Peace House, a non-profit organization serving Summit and Wasatch County dedicated to ending family violence and abuse through education, outreach, support services and safe housing. Peace House services women, men and children. Last year Peace House served 101 individuals in shelter for a total of 3004 nights. The new Peace House Community Campus opened in September 2019 and offers emergency shelter, clinical therapy, and transitional housing. Childcare as ell as other support services are also available.

Peace House relies on community support and volunteers to keep their doors open. The Bling Fling is a great way to support them!

The kick off is Thursday, November 14 with a Preview Party from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. at the Park City Community Church. Cost is $30 in advance and $35 day off.

The Bling Fling Boutique will be held on Friday, November 15 from 10 to 4 and Saturday, November 16 from 10 until 2. The cost for the boutique is $5 for entry.

Additional Information can be found at peacehouse.org and if you or someone you love is a victim of domestic abuse, there's a HELPline available: 1-800-647-9161.