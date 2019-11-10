× Woman remains in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in West Valley

WEST VALLEY CITY – A woman remains in critical condition after being hit by a car Saturday night.

According to police, the woman was crossing against the light at 2700 West and 4700 South around 11 p.m.

A vehicle travelling southbound struck the woman, who was transported to the shock trauma unit of the hospital in critical condition.

As of Sunday morning, the woman’s condition has not changed, according to Lieutenant Amy Maurer of the West Valley City Police.

The driver, who did remain on scene and cooperated with authorities, has not been charged or cited as the investigation continues.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the West Valley Police Department at 801-840-4000.

This is a developing story.