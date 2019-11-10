× Wildcats rally for seventh straight win

OGDEN, Utah — Weber State scored 10 points in the final 2:49 to rally back and defeat North Dakota Saturday afternoon at Stewart Stadium.

The comeback win was the seventh-straight for the Wildcats who improved to 8-0 overall and 6-0 in Big Sky play.

Weber State scored first, as it has in all eight wins this season, and jumped out to a 14-0 lead just over nine minutes into the game.

UND scored a touchdown late in the first quarter, then a touchdown and a field goal in the second quarter and Weber State led 20-17 at the break.

The Fighting Hawks scored a touchdown on their first possession of the second half and led 24-20, then led 27-20 after a field goal with 7:01 to play.

Jake Constantine scored on a 12-yard run with 2:49 to play to tie the game 27-27. North Dakota fumbled the ensuing kickoff, which Aaaron Sessions recovered inside the red zone. That led to a 32-yard Trey Tuttle field goal with 31 seconds to play and the Wildcat defense held on for the win.

WSU totaled 453 yards of offense, compared to 389 for North Dakota. WSU passed for 230 and rushed for 223 and held the Fighting Hawks to 90 yards rushing.

Constantine was 17 of 23 passing for 230 yards and threw two touchdowns. He also rushed for 43 yards and a touchdown.

David Ames led the receivers with six catches for 105 yards and a touchdown. Kevin Smith rushed for 104 yards on 25 carries.

Defensively, Connor Mortensen had nine tackles with 1.5 tackles for loss. Noah Vaea had eight tackles and Jonah Williams had five tackles with one sack and 1.5 tackles for loss.