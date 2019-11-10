× Washington County man found dead after explosion in garage

NEW HARMONY – A 25-year-old man was killed from what authorities believe to be an explosion in a garage at his residence Saturday night.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office found the deceased after being dispatched to the 400 North block of Harmony Drive on report of a traumatic injury around 8:00 p.m.

Both Washington County detectives and the Washington County Bomb Squad are currently investigating the scene to determine the cause of the explosion.

Nearby residents were evacuated until the area is deemed safe.

This is a developing story.