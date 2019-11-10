Utah Pride Center aims to ‘Transcend’ gender biases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Pride Center wrapped up its "Gender Evolution" conference Saturday in Salt Lake City.

Those attending Transcend 2019 were given the opportunity to speak to professionals on topics like community, self-love and mental health. Keynote speakers also discussed how we can all transcend our own biases and take the first step toward accepting who we are.

"Well, we hope what lies ahead is a greater acceptance of the variety of different people in our community, the wonderful nature of including a diverse, interesting, different peoples in a community," said Rob Moolman, the executive director of the Utah Pride Center.

The Utah Pride Center hopes this conference is able to bring equity to all through education and community engagement.