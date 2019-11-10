× SLCPD: Man arrested after brawl outside bar turns into assault on police

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was arrested early Sunday morning after police say he assaulted multiple police officers who attempted to stop him from fighting with another man outside of a bar in downtown Salt Lake City.

A Salt Lake City Police officer said he saw Sergio Rodriguez, 23, punching and kicking another person in the face during a fight involving multiple people outside Button Down on Pierpont Avenue. As officers attempted to deescalate the situation, Rodriguez reportedly kicked an officer in the groin and continued to punch the victim. Police say he physically resisted as multiple officers restrained him and took him into custody and even “positioned his body in an attempt to assault” an officer as they placed a full-body restraint on him.

Rodriguez was booked in the Salt Lake County Jail on suspicion of aggravated assault, assault on a police officer, assault by a prisoner, interfering with an arresting officer, disorderly conduct, failure to disclose identity and intoxication.