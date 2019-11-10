Two dead after possible murder-suicide in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in West Jordan Sunday evening.

At about 5:45 p.m., two male victims were shot near 7100 South and 1500 West, according to West Jordan Police. One was declared dead at the scene and another was transported to the hospital where he later died. Police say both men sustained gunshot wounds to the head.

A handgun was recovered at the scene, and police do not believe there was anybody else involved. They are treating it as a double homicide but believe it may have been a murder-suicide. Drugs or alcohol may have been involved.

The men’s identities were not released.

