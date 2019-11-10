Centerville Police get new bloodhound

Posted 10:12 pm, November 10, 2019, by , Updated at 10:16PM, November 10, 2019

CENTERVILLE, Utah — Members of the Centerville Police Department are driving back from Massachusetts with a new bloodhound named Sophie.

Sophie is a 2-year-old bloodhound whose purpose is to trail and locate people.

Centerville police had already visited the place in Massachusetts that breeds and trains these special “trailing” dogs — bloodhounds for tracking human scent as opposed to being drug or bomb-sniffing dogs.

They are very expensive, but Sophie had been placed with a handler who got sick and could no longer work with the dog. So the group told Centerville Police they could have the dog for free if they would go to Massachusetts and get her.

Sophie will arrive at her new home on Tuesday.

“Sophie looks forward to serving our community and doing demonstrations for our schools and other groups,” the department wrote on Facebook. “Sophie looks forward to her upcoming service along with her K9 partner Reyna who is currently our drug detection K9.​”

Photo Gallery

Inline
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.