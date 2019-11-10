3 Questions with Bob Evans: Rabbi Sam Spector of Congregation Kol Ami

SALT LAKE CITY — Attacks on Jewish places of worship have become regrettably common, with deadly mass shootings in Pittsburgh, San Diego, Germany, New Zealand, Copenhagen, the list goes on and on.

And with the recent news of a Davis County boy dressing up as Adolf Hitler, doing the Nazi salute and harassing minority classmates, you have to wonder: Why do we treat each other like that?

FOX 13's Bob Evans sat down with Rabbi Sam Spector of Congregation Kol Ami and asked him three questions:

  1. When synagogues are attacked, what do you think and feel?
  2. Are you concerned by the fading of Holocaust history?
  3. Do Jews feel a kinship with Latter-day Saints?

Watch the full interview with Rabbi Spector here:

