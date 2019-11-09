Missing SLC woman found safe after Silver Alert

Posted 6:16 pm, November 9, 2019, by , Updated at 07:52PM, November 9, 2019

UPDATE: Salt Lake City Police have announced that Sheila has been located and is safe.

Original story:

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman in Salt Lake City who has Alzheimer’s disease.

A “Silver Alert” was activated around 6 p.m. Saturday for 68-year-old Sheila Hansen. She was last seen around 2 p.m. near 2900 South and 900-1300 East. She was wearing gold-rimmed glasses, a tan shirt with a pink pattern on it, blue capri jeans and black sandals with no socks.

Hansen has blue eyes and mid-length brown/gray hair in a ponytail.

Call Salt Lake City Police at 801-799-3000 with any information.

