Why you won’t want to miss this sale at Agnes & Dora

Agnes & Dora is a national brand located right here in Utah. It helps women host their own styling business and makes clothes for every woman at every age and every stage of life so they feel happy, more confident and beautiful.

Big Budah went to their location in Lindon to find out more about the brand and a sale you won't want to miss out on.

Owner, CEO and founder Buffy Bandley says Agnes & Dora provides tools and assets so women can go out and sell to their friends, it's all about network marketing. If you'd like to become your own business owner, Buffy says it's easy, just go to agnesanddora.com and sign up! They'll find you a great leader to work under to be trained and set up for success. Buffy says they just enhanced their business model so women don't have to carry the products in their homes.. they now can ship directly to customers!

Right now there's a lot of overstock so they're having a sale (up to 75 percent off)! You'll find effortless style for the everyday woman in sizes from xxs to xxxl. There are trend pieces and basic staple pieces too. That includes one of the most popular products.. the jegging. It has a yoga waistband and is very stretchy and comfortable.

Buffy showed off two popular outfits with models. The first model was wearing the Essential Maxi dress, which is a top-seller. The waistline is figure-flattering and it comes in all sizes, colors and prints. You can walk away with it for just $25 for the sale.

The second model was wearing the straight leg jumpsuit, which is a trend piece. You can get the entire outfit for under $40 for the sale.

But hurry - the sale goes Friday, November 8 until 7pm and Saturday, November 9 from 10am to 7pm at Agnes & Dora, 500 S. 500 W. in Lindon (next to Vivint in Building 1).

For more information please visit: agnesanddora.com.