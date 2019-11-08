Twins give birth to a bundle of babies on the same day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — Twin sisters who gave birth on the same day at a St. Louis hospital have a number of reasons to be happy.

It doesn't take double vision to see how rare the births at Mercy hospital were – when fraternal twin sisters Lisa Boyce and Lauren Kozelichki learned they were both pregnant they did not suspect that they would deliver on the same day.

"She announced to me, and told me, and we were all so excited," said Lauren Kozelichki. "Then a short week later I ended up finding out I was pregnant. So we announced to her after she told us."

For the last few months, the sisters celebrated their big news.

"So our original due dates were ten days apart," said Lisa Boyce.

The numbers looked like they wouldn't align for these sisters hoping to have babies at the same time.

"So, I went in on Tuesday and labored for a couple of days and ended up with a C-section on the 7th at 1:30 in the morning," says Boyce. "Lauren had a scheduled C-section that day because they don't let twins go past 38 weeks."

"But being a twin I always thought I had a little advantage of raising twins," says Kozelichki. "Which was awesome. I never dreamed ever that they would all be born on the exact same day."

That day was November 7, or 11-7. Thankfully there were almost ten hours between the births. The twins had the same doctor at Mercy Hospital.

"My soccer number was always five and hers was always seven," Kozelichki said. "So she was supposed to have him on the fifth and I on the seventh. But they all three came on the seventh. So seven is going to be their lucky number."

"We had no idea. It was that big of a deal until after we both had delivered," Boyce said. "Then a lot of the nurses said, 'We've never had this happen before. On the same day, with the same doctor, with twins having a twin.' So I guess that was pretty awesome."