NTSB releases preliminary report on crash that killed 4 tourists in southern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report on the tour bus crash that killed four Chinese tourists near Bryce Canyon National Park.

But it does not state any cause of the crash, stating there were no defects with the vehicle.

“For unknown reasons, the bus went off the right side of the roadway. When the driver steered left to return the vehicle to the roadway, the bus began to cross into the westbound lane. The driver then steered sharply back to the right. The bus began to roll left. As it rolled over, the bus’s roof struck the guardrail next to the westbound lane, significantly crushing the roof. The bus rolled one complete revolution before coming to rest on its wheels,” the report states, including this photo of the damage:

The NTSB said it and the Utah Highway Patrol were still investigating to determine the cause. The agency’s preliminary report said it “uncovered no defects that could account for the driver’s loss of control.”

“All rear seating positions were equipped with lap belts, and the driver’s seat was equipped with a lap/shoulder belt. The extent of belt use by the passengers is being examined. All aspects of the crash remain under investigation as the NTSB determines the probable cause, with the intent of issuing safety recommendations to prevent similar crashes. The NTSB is working in conjunction with the Utah Highway Patrol to compile a complete and accurate account of the crash,” the report said.

The Sept. 19 crash killed four Chinese tourists and injured dozens more as it traveled outside Bryce Canyon National Park.

Read the full preliminary report here: