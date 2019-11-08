Yellow air quality with mild, warm weather for many in Utah Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Conditions will be sunny and mild for most Utahns Friday, and temperatures should be a little above average for this time of year.

A dry cold front will move through the state late Sunday, and there is a slight chance of very light snow over the Uinta Mountains Sunday evening.

The main impact from the cold front will be a roughly 5-degree drop in temperatures for Veterans Day.

Gusty winds are possible near the canyons behind the front late Sunday and into Monday morning. If winds develop, that could help clear out air quality.

Several northern Utah counties show yellow air in the forecast through the weekend. Yellow air is considerate "moderate."

Find air quality conditions for your area by visiting the Department of Environmental Quality's website and selecting your county.

