Let’s find “Gus” a home, he’s our adorable Pet of the Week

Meet our Pet of the Week - Gus.

He's not even a year old yet (about 10 months), and he already had a "ruff" start at life. He was bought a Christmas gift from a breeder and was taken away from his mama too soon! So, he's had some separation anxiety that Hearts4Paws has been working to overcome and his foster mom Lori says he's doing great!

Gus is a cockapoo and very sweet. He's good with kids and other dogs.

He comes neutered and chipped and is current on all vaccinations.

Gus is hypoallergenic and non-shedding.

His adoption fee is $400.

If you'd like to meet Gus, visit hearts4paws.org.