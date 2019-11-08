Ideas for toys to support healthy minds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The fewer toys kids have, the happier they are with their toy selection, says Mental Health Counselor Jessie Shepherd.

She cites a Harvard University study which found more than 20 toys has sharp decline in satisfaction and enjoyment in playing with the selection of toys given.

Jessie suggests the following when considering toys to support healthy minds:

Imagination

Develops creativity, problem solving and connection between spoken and action verbiage. Examples: dress up, blocks, art, books.

Interaction

Develops social skills, social/individual morality, and promotes a longer attention span. Examples: games, tent, group art projects.

Moving

Develops muscle growth, bone growth, and general physical skills along with growing an internal locus of control. Examples: soccer ball, bikes, jump ropes.

Jessie says time spent with your child in any of these areas is by far the most valuable. Love and connection set the stage for growth and development. So get out there and play!

You can find more at: jessiethetherapist.com.