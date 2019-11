Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Budah spent the day tailgating with Larry H. Miller Used Car Supermarket in Sandy.

If you're in the market for a different car -- this is the place to check out! They have hundreds of cars to choose from, in all price ranges. Why buy new when you can save thousands buying used?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Larry H. Miller Used Car Supermarket has six locations: Orem, Sandy, Murray, Ogden, 90th South, plus Trucks and Imports located in Sandy as well.

You can find more information at: lhmusedcars.com.