Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's Food Truck Friday and today we're taking your tastebuds on a vacation to Greece!

The Local Greek Food Truck is new, but the chef inside it isn't new to Greek food -- he owns a brick and mortar restaurant already.

Geoffrey Patmides was raised in a traditional Greek household and learned the passion of cooking from his grandmother.

Geoffrey believes food can bring people together and be very comforting.

You can see more at: thelocalgreek.com.