Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OGDEN, Utah — You can't have a good band without a good drummer, and Val Harris, from Ogden, is a good drummer.

In fact, he's a great drummer. His speed is lightning-fast. His timing: impeccable. His age: 77. He's been "beating on the skins" since the fifth grade.

Hear his story in this week's Booming Forward.

Also, Val is looking for a band! If there's a group out there looking for a really good drummer, in any style, Val could be your guy.