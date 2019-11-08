× Boil advisory in effect for part of Duchesne Co.; giardia may be present

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — Customers of South Duchesne Culinary Water are advised to boil their drinking water after reports of illness.

According to the Utah Department of Environmental Quality, there was a water main line break on October 19.

Coliform testing performed after the water main was repaired showed satisfactory results, but the samples did not show residual chlorine.

On November 7, the Utah Department of Health notified SDCW of a giardia case that could have been related to the drinking water.

The Utah DEQ and UDOH are investigating the case while SDCW works to fix all breaks in its system, reestablish residual chlorine levels, check their system for cross-connections and continue taking water samples.

SDCW serves about 40 homes.