Wildlife officials ask for help identifying poacher after bighorn left to waste in Kane County

KANE COUNTY, Utah — Wildlife officials want your help locating the person responsible for illegally killing a bighorn ram near Mount Carmel Junction.

The Utah Division of Wildlife states the bighorn sheep ram was killed on October 20.

The person(s) who shot the ram was on the main Barracks ATV trail, near mile marker 12.8, a press release from the agency states.

The animal was left to waste after being killed.

“Utahns value wildlife, and poaching is a serious crime,” the release states. “If you have information related to this case, or information about any other wildlife crime, please call 1-800-662-3337.”

A monetary reward may be available to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the killing.