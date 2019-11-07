Why three Utahns are being honored as “Workplace Heroes”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Columbus Community Center promotes individuals with disabilities as a viable part of the workforce.

They want civic, business and government leaders to recognize that inclusion policies and efforts should always include individuals with disabilities. Right now only four percent of corporations world-wide have inclusion policies that recognize disabilities.

Businesses can partner with Columbus to learn more and to help them become more inclusive.

The Dignity Through Work event is a way to thank community partners and educate others at the same time. It's Tuesday, November 12 starting at 7:30 a.m. at the Hilton Salt Lake City Center, 255 west Temple.

At that event, three Utahns will be honored as "Workplace Heroes": Cierra Smith, Alexis Cruz and Mike Krebs.

Cierra Smith works at WinCo in South Salt Lake in the bakery department and her goal is to be the bakery manager.

Alexis Cruz has autism, but she calls it her "superpower". She designs jewelry and is employed at Jared Jewelers, and she's doing her own designs.

Mike Krebs works for Columbus shredding. He's been employed there for 14 years and is great at customer service.

For more information, please visit: columbusserves.org.